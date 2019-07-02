CM trains his guns on policemen, vows dismissal for custodial death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said strict action would be taken against policemen if custodial-torture charge is proved in the Rajkumar case. “There won’t be any compromise on the custodial death case. Those responsible for the custodial death will be removed from service. Higher officials will also face action for keeping a person under illegal custody,” said Pinarayi.

The CM’s assurance came in his reply to a notice moved by Congress member V D Satheesan to adjourn the assembly for discussing the custodial death at the Nedumkandam police station. However, the Speaker denied permission for it and the Opposition walked out of the House.

Satheesan said the claim that Rajkumar suffered injuries in the attack by local residents was unbelievable. “If the local people were guilty, then why didn’t the police register a case against them immediately after taking Rajkumar into custody on June 12. They did it only on June 24, which points to malpractice,” he said.

Chennithala calls for judicial probe

He came down heavily on the magistrate who did not order immediate hospitalisation of the victim. “Rajkumar was unable to walk after the brutal torture in police custody. The Idukki magistrate went to the police jeep to see him before remanding,” he said. “Is it fair to remand a person who cannot walk on his own for 15 days? The remand report should be examined,” he said.