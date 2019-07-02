Home States Kerala

Driver shortage: 1,240 KSRTC schedules cancelled on Day 2

Over 1,240 schedules were cancelled on Monday. It included 215 low-floor JNNURM schedules.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lack of adequate measures by Kerala State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to tide over the shortage of drivers affected passengers on the second day, as close to 439 additional schedules were cancelled on Monday. The decision to terminate 2,107 empanelled drivers as the deadline set by the Supreme Court expired on June 30 was one of the major reasons for several cancellations.  

Over 1,240 schedules were cancelled on Monday. It included 215 low-floor JNNURM schedules. The south zone of KSRTC was the worst affected after 626 schedules were cancelled. Central zone cancelled 280 schedules while north zone cancelled 335 schedules. Over 2,000 schedules were cancelled on Sunday. In southern region, close to 1,500 temporary workers were terminated. It was followed by 371 in north zone and 257 in central zone.

KSRTC management said it had made work arrangements to reduce the inconvenience to the public. A meeting of top officials of KSRTC led by Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal decided to appoint temporary workers on a daily wage basis. The recruitment has already started from various depots as per their requirement. KSRTC will operate all regular schedules on Tuesday onwards,” said executive director of KSRTC (South Zone) G Anilkumar.

Job aspirants in the PSC rank list approached the High Court against ever-greening of services to temporary workers at the cost of their job opportunities. The court on April 8 directed KSRTC to terminate all empanelled drivers.

The KSRTC unsuccessfully approached the Supreme Court looking for a reprieve. Based on the verdict, KSRTC can keep the services of temporary workers for 179 days continuously. KSRTC had similarly removed 3,861 empanelled conductors from service. It now plans to re-engage temporary workers to address the crew shortage. The temporary workers recruited on an ad hoc basis will be devoid of other service benefits such as duty pass.  

Termination after-effect
Of the 1,240 bus schedules that were cancelled on Monday, around 439 were additional schedules. The total number of cancelled buses included 215 low-floor JNNURM schedules. The KSRTC south zone was worst affected after 626 schedules were cancelledCentral zone cancelled 280 schedules
A meeting led by Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal decided to appoint temporary workers on daily wage

