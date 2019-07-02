Govt rejects demand for corruption investigation, Oppn stages walkout

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition staged a walkout from the assembly on Monday after the government did not yield to a demand from Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the corruption charges raised by Congress legislator VD Satheesan.

Satheesan while participating in the discussion on demand of grants stated there was major corruption in awarding the consultancy services of Sewage and Septage project under Amrut scheme as well as in the contract to Reliance Life Sciences for blood plasma.

He said the DPR for Sewage and Septage project was prepared by a company called Ram Biological which does not have prior experience in undertaking such major projects. He said the government should conduct a detailed investigation into the role played by political leaders and senior government officials for interfering on behalf of this company.

He said the company in its DPR had proposed electrocoagulation technology to treat sewage and septage. Satheesan said this technique was not recommended anywhere in the world for conducting sewage and septage purification in such large areas. He said a study conducted on a model project in Kannur by CWRDM showed the water purified contained aluminium particles which lead to Alzheimer’s disease. He said the `629-crore project was totally destroyed by this government.

He also said the state government has entered into a contract with Reliance Life for sale of blood plasma and that several private blood banks and laboratories are turning into blood selling platforms.

He said while blood plasma could be exchanged for medicines, the state government has opted for the sale of blood plasma and said several laboratories were already working for Reliance.

Satheesan also said corruption has taken place in the sale of blood plasma to a company like Reliance. Responding to the allegations, Health Minister K K Shailaja said Reliance was selected after an open tender. This was undertaken following the National Blood Policy, she said.Earlier, Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen said there was no corruption in appointing the consultancy for the Sewage and Septage project.

The project was initiated during the tenure of the UDF Government, he said. He said the company was qualified for consultancy work and the consultancy fee was 2.33 per cent. He also said `2.15 crore was paid to the company.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said both the ministers had provided clear answers and there was no need for any inquiry into this. This irked the Opposition, leading to the walkout.