Home States Kerala

Govt rejects demand for corruption investigation, Oppn stages walkout

He said the DPR for Sewage and Septage project was prepared by a company called Ram Biological which does not have prior experience in undertaking such major projects.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Opposition staged a walkout from the assembly on Monday after the government did not yield to a demand from Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the corruption charges raised by Congress legislator VD Satheesan.

Satheesan while participating in the discussion on demand of grants stated there was major corruption in awarding the consultancy services of Sewage and Septage project under Amrut scheme as well as in the contract to Reliance Life Sciences for blood plasma.

He said the DPR for Sewage and Septage project was prepared by a company called Ram Biological which does not have prior experience in undertaking such major projects. He said the government should conduct a detailed investigation into the role played by political leaders and senior government officials for interfering on behalf of this company. 

He said the company in its DPR had proposed electrocoagulation technology to treat sewage and septage. Satheesan said this technique was not recommended anywhere in the world for conducting sewage and septage purification in such large areas. He said a study conducted on a model project in Kannur by CWRDM showed the water purified contained aluminium particles which lead to Alzheimer’s disease. He said the `629-crore project was totally destroyed by this government. 

He also said the state government has entered into a contract with Reliance Life for sale of blood plasma and that several private blood banks and laboratories are turning into blood selling platforms.
He said while blood plasma could be exchanged for medicines, the state government has opted for the sale of blood plasma and said several laboratories were already working for Reliance.

Satheesan also said corruption has taken place in the sale of blood plasma to a company like Reliance. Responding to the allegations, Health Minister K K Shailaja said Reliance was selected after an open tender. This was undertaken following the National Blood Policy, she said.Earlier, Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen said there was no corruption in appointing the consultancy for the Sewage and Septage project.

The project was initiated during the tenure of the UDF Government, he said. He said the company was qualified for consultancy work and the consultancy fee was 2.33 per cent. He also said `2.15 crore was paid to the company.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said both the ministers had provided clear answers and there was no need for any inquiry into this. This irked the Opposition, leading to the walkout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Kerala
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp