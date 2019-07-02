Human trafficking: Six months on, proper security eludes Munambam

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Six months have passed since the incident related to alleged human trafficking from Munambam and Cherai coasts in the district was reported. However, security along the coastal areas continues to cause concern among local residents.“There is a good chance such incidents may occur again. For, a majority of the promises made by authorities since the incident still remain on paper,” said residents, who had earlier staged protests demanding effective police patrolling and setting up of CCTV cameras to prevent such illegal activities.“At the time, the authorities offered to set up CCTV cameras along the coast. It did not happen. With the trawling ban in force, this is the apt time to set up the cameras along Munambam harbour,” said Gireesh, a boat owner at Munambam.

The cops said they were checking the registration of fishing boats venturing into the sea from Munambam and also those anchoring at the coast. “We have also intensified patrolling in the area since the incident,” said officers.Fisheries Department officials said they too were conducting frequent checks along the coasts. “We are checking the registration and other documents of any boat that sparks suspicion during patrolling,” said assistant director of the department Joice George.

A group, comprising women and children, reportedly sailed for Australia in a fishing boat ‘Daya Matha’ from Maliankara near Munambam harbour in the early hours of January 12. The recovery of 13 bags from the boatyard near Maliankara and six bags from Cherai beach on January 14 triggered the suspicion that people who came from New Delhi left for foreign countries in a fishing boat from Munambam. The recovered bags contained men’s and women’s clothing and food items, mainly dry fruits and junk food.

No headway in probe

The special investigation team constituted to probe the human trafficking case is yet to trace the fishing boat. Three arrests, that of Anil Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram, Prabhu Dandapani and Ravi Raja of New Delhi, were made in the case so far.The Interpol had issued a ‘blue corner notice’ against 183 persons, mainly from New Delhi, who were a part of the group in a bid to trace them. There are reports the relatives of the persons who allegedly sailed from Munambam and Cherai are planning to approach External Affairs Ministry.