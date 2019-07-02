Home States Kerala

Inter-state bus strike called off; MVD checks to continue

Association leaders who took part in the discussion told the government that action could be taken against those buses violating norms, but transport officials should not harass lawabiding operators.

KSRTC buses

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The strike by inter-state private bus operators has been called off following talks with the state government here on Monday. The talks were held between representatives of Interstate Bus Owners Association (IBOA) and the government, represented by the Transport Secretary and other senior officials.

Association leaders who took part in the discussion told the government that action could be taken against those buses violating norms, but transport officials should not harass law-abiding operators. The bus operators assured the government that they would maintain a proper list of passengers and set up a redressal forum to address their grievances. Around 400 inter-state buses under the banner of the association had gone on an indefinite strike since June 24.

Operation Night Riders to continue

“A major complaint against contract carriage inter-state buses was they were operating like stage carriers by picking up passengers from different points. We’ve assured the government that a proper list of passengers will be sent to Motor Vehicles Department prior to departure and the officials are free to take action if any discrepancy is noticed during checks,” Another proposal put forward by the bus owners was the setting up of a passenger redressal forum headed by a retired judicial officer which would meet once a month to take up passengers’ grievances. However, the government reiterated that ‘Operation Night Riders’ launched by the Motor Vehicles Department, against interstate buses that operate without permit and violate several norms, would continue.

