Jilted lover attacks girl for rejecting advances

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 17-year-old girl suffered severe injuries after a youth stabbed her thrice with a screwdriver for rejecting his advances. The incident occurred in Sasthamcotta on Monday. According to the police, the culprit has been identified as Ananthu, a private bus employee who is a native of Puthoor in Kottarakkara.

The youth entered the house after removing the roof tiles around 2 am and stabbed the sleeping girl. On hearing her screams, the family members rushed to her rescue, the accused fled the scene. The girl was rushed to the Taluk hospital and from there to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.