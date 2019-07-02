KSEB ready to adopt Muhamma youth’s invention to prevent electrocution

Home States Kerala

The Kerala State Electricity Board(KSEB) has evinced interest in adopting the device developed by Rishikesh, of Muhamma, which can cut off power supply in case an electric line snaps.

Published: 02nd July 2019

Rishikesh experimenting his device at a live electric line at the KSEB substation in Alappuzha | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA:  The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has evinced interest in adopting the device developed by Rishikesh, of Muhamma, which can cut off power supply in case an electric line snaps.
Rishikesh CS, of Chalil, Muhamma, developed the ingenious device, which can effectively prevent accidents involving live electric lines from the knowledge he gathered from books on electronics. 

‘Express’ had reported about the pre-degree dropout’s invention on June 17. Following this, the KSEB approached him to make use of the device that can avoid mishaps involving snapped live electric wires. 
KSEB Chief Safety Commissioner R Suku said the device was found effective in the preliminary examination. 

A grab of the Express report which appeared on June 17

“However, we have directed the KSEB Executive Engineer Alappuzha to study its features and functioning and submit a report to the Power Department,” he said. Sunilkumar V V, Executive Engineer, KSEB project management unit,  said experiments proved that the device was successful in disconnecting supply when a power line snaps.

“One suggestion we made was to upgrade the device so that it works even if there is no power supply on the line. Rishikesh has agreed to upgrade the device accordingly. Once we get the improved device, we will forward a report on its working to the KSEB headquarters,” he said. Rishikesh said Chief Safety Commissioner had invited him to the KSEB headquarters on June 22.

“I explained the functioning of the device. It was also shared with all offices of the KSEB across the state through video conferencing. After the officials approved it, the Chief Safety Commissioner asked KSEB officials in Alappuzha to submit a report after experimenting the device on a live line,” he said.

