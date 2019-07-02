Home States Kerala

Magisterial probe into death of Maoist: First sitting held

Jaleel’s mother and two brothers among others appeared before the District Collector to provide evidence.

By Express News Service

KALPETTA:  As part of the magisterial investigation into the alleged encounter death of CPI (Maoist) leader CP Jaleel, Wayanad District Collector A R Ajayakumar collected evidence from the family members of Jaleel at his chamber on Monday. 

Jaleel’s mother and two brothers among others appeared before the District Collector to provide evidence. The Collector had issued summons to Jaleel’s brothers C P Moideen and C P Ismail who are Maoist cadre. But, they did not turn up. 

Police officers involved in the encounter have been asked to appear for evidence collection at the next sitting to be held on July 8. The police claimed retaliatory fire from Thunderbolt Commandos killed Jaleel while he attempted to withdraw into the dense forest near a private resort at Lakkidi in Wayanad on March 7. 

The Maoists had reportedly arrived at the resort to demand cash, provisions and food. However, family members and human rights activists disputed the police version that they had fired upon on Jaleel in retaliation. They alleged Jaleel was killed in a ‘fake encounter’. Crime Branch investigation into the incident is also underway. 

