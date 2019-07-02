Home States Kerala

Nazeer case: MLA Shamseer likely to be interrogated

The probe team also plans to submit the charge sheet within three weeks.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:46 AM

By Express News Service

KANNUR:  As the investigation team has finished taking the statements of those arrested in connection with the attack on former CPM leader COT Nazeer and completed evidence collection, officers led by CI VK Vishwambharan are planning to interrogate A N Shamseer, MLA, to get a clear picture of the case. The decision was taken in the light of Nazeer’s move to approach the High Court to demand the Shamseer’s interrogation. 

The probe team also plans to submit the charge sheet within three weeks. Though the police have succeeded in arresting the key players behind the attack, including Pottian Santhosh and CPM Pulyottu branch secretary N K Ragesh, they couldn’t make any progress beyond that. Ragesh had told the police it was he who hatched the plot to attack Nazeer as the rank and file of the party were quite disturbed with his activities in Thalasserry. 

Though there were rumours that Ragesh was acting at the behest of Shamseer, the investigation team couldn’t prove anything to substantiate it. Though the call records of Ragesh and Shamseer show both of them had talked over phone on the day Nazeer was attacked, the police couldn’t establish the conspiracy.
Still, to ensure transparency in the investigation, it seems the police will be forced to interrogate Shamseer as Nazeer has been repeatedly saying it was Shamseer who masterminded the attack to silence him. 

