No cross, temple at Panchalimedu 4 decades ago: Govt to HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Monday submitted before the Kerala High Court that there was neither a temple nor a cross at Panchalimedu when it took over the land under the Kerala Land Acquisition Act in 1976.

The government made the submission when the petition filed by G Arunlal of Kuppakkayam seeking a directive to remove all the 17 crosses and the arch installed at Panchalimedu came up for hearing.

The petitioner argued the land at Panchalimedu belonged to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). According to the state government, it had taken over 144.55 acres at Panchalimedu from one Abraham George Kallivayal in 1976.

However, in the settlement register, it was recorded the land belonged to Vanchipuzha Madom. The government cannot arrive at a conclusion without examining the original land records. The court directed the state and TDB to file a counter affidavit with regard to the ownership of the land.