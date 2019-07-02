Probe extended to other spiritual spots to trace German woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The probe to trace the German national, who was reported to have gone missing from Kerala upon her arrival here on March 7, has been extended to other states. The decision was taken considering she had arrived here on a spiritual trail. Thirty-one-year-old Liza Wiese had travelled to the state from Germany on March 5 and reached Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on March 7.

The police started the probe after Liza’s mother complained to the German consulate that she has not heard from her daughter since her departure to Kerala. Shankumugham Assistant Commissioner R Ilango, who is heading the investigation, said the probe team has managed to get some details about the woman, but refused to divulge it saying it would undermine the probe.

“We feel the woman is safe. There are no leads to suggest otherwise. Since the case of the Latvian woman is still fresh in our memory, we are exploring all angles,” Ilango said. The officer said they have garnered several bits of information on the woman, but that needs to be ratified officially.

Liza in her travel documents had mentioned Amritapuri Ashram in Kollam as her destination. Police sources, however, refused to reveal whether she had reached the place. Sources said they are also scouting ashrams across the country to check if the woman had reached out to them. “Since she was on a spiritual journey, it could be possible that she had gone to some other spiritual places within the state or outside. Alerts have been given to our counterparts in other states and we are awaiting feedback from them,” sources said.

Police sources said Lisa was accompanied by a UK national, identified as Muhammed Ali, who also had listed Amritapuri as his place of visit in the travel documents. However, he concluded his sojourn and returned on March 15. The missing of the German woman comes a year after a Latvian tourist had mysteriously disappeared from Kovalam beach. Her partially decomposed body was later recovered from a marshy land a few kilometres away.