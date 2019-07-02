Pvt medical colleges toe government line for now

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Self-financing medical college managements climbed down from their adamant stand they had taken on increasing the fees and making an alternative fee structure. After a meeting with Health Minister KK Shailaja, the managements said they would now cooperate with the state government in admitting students to medical colleges. They will also not approach the court for the time being, they assured the government.

At the meeting, they informed the minister that the managements are ready to wait till the fee regulatory committee comes up with its new fee structure. The five-member fee regulatory committee and six-member monitoring committee are expected to come up with the new fee structure in a week.

The state government had earlier directed the managements to retain last year’s fee structure for admission to the medical colleges and asked the managements to obtain an undertaking from students to pay the revised fee when the fee regulatory committee fixed the same. As per the decision arrived at Monday’s meeting, they will cooperate with the admission process and would not approach the High Court till the fee regulatory committee comes up with the new fee structure.