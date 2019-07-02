Rajkumar’s kin seek CBI probe into custody death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family members of Rajkumar, who died in the custody of Nedumkandam police, have sought Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s intervention to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).Rajkumar’s mother Kasthuri and wife M Vijaya visited the Chief Minister on Monday. “A CBI probe has been sought since the accused are high officials in the police, revenue, hospital and jail departments, who are powerful enough to tamper with evidence and sabotage the probe,” they said in a memorandum.

The family members said the police officers concerned, including the SP, should be charged with conspiracy, illegal detention and brutal torture. They also sought a temporary compensation of `1 crore and government job for one person in the family.

They later told mediapersons that the CM has promised to consider their demands favourably. They also withdrew the earlier decision to conduct an indefinite protest in front of the Secretariat along with action council members. Vijaya hoped no other family will have to face a similar fate in the future. She said they have the support all sections of society.

HC seeks report on Idukki magistrate

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday sought a report from Thodupuzha Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on whether the Idukki magistrate had indeed followed due procedures while remanding Rajkumar, who died due to alleged custodial torture by Nedukandam police. Rajkumar, 49, from Kolahalamedu was allegedly taken into custody on charges of financial fraud on June 12 but he was produced before the court only on June 15.

There were allegations that the magistrate did not enquire about the state of Rajkumar’s health while sending him to judicial custody. According to the High Court Registrar, the court sought a report from the CJM following reports in this regard. The police produced Rajkumar before the Idukki magistrate since the Nedumkandam magistrate was on leave. Reports said the magistrate went near the vehicle to see Rajkumar as he was physically weak and couldn’t walk.

Probe launched against Peermade prison staff

T’Puram: Prison DGP Rishi Raj Singh on Monday ordered a departmental probe to check whether there were any lapses on the part of Peermedu sub-jail officials in connection with the death of a remand prisoner, who was allegedly subjected to custodial torture by Nedumkandam police. Central Zone Prison DIG Sam Thankayyan is leading the probe team which also will have North Zone Prison Welfare Officer K V Mukesh among its ranks. The probe team has been directed to submit its report within seven days.