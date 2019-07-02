Home States Kerala

‘Strict action against officials who harass entrepreneurs’

Industries Minister EP Jayarajan says govt looking into incidents in which unwanted complaints were filed against entrepreneurs to extract money from them

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Industries Minister EP Jayarajan said stringent action would be initiated against officials who go slow on proposals of entrepreneurs. The government is looking into incidents in which unwanted complaints were filed against entrepreneurs aimed at extracting money from them, he said. 

“To figure out issues related to granting of licences and permissions by local bodies, a meeting of Local Self Government Department Minister and Industries and LSGD secretaries will be convened. It has come to our notice some officials were harassing entrepreneurs by filing complaints against them. The entrepreneurs were also threatened by greedy officials saying Vigilance cases will be slapped on them,” said Jayarajan.

On the Kerala Single Window Interface for Fast and Transparent Clearance (KSWIFT) software, Jayarajan said it would be made more user-friendly. “KSWIFT was introduced to avoid delay in granting licences and permissions. But it is yet to become fully operational as some glitches were identified in the software. Necessary directions have been given to correct it,” said Jayarajan. 

Earlier, he said the KSWIFT system- a single window platform for processing licences/permissions of 14 departments- will be widened as the Industries Department has decided to bring nine other departments under its ambit. He informed the assembly that a programme is being planned to provide training to panchayat presidents, secretaries and other officers in using the software. 

LSGD Minister A C Moideen said adalats would be conducted at municipalities and corporations to settle complaints related to licence applications. Moideen will chair the adalats in corporations from July 15 to 22.

643 children abducted in three years: CM
T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the House that in the past three years, 643 child abduction cases have been registered in the state. As many as 729 persons have been arrested. The highest number of cases has been reported from Palakkad — 102 cases and 123 arrests. The figures of other districts are: Ernakulam 65 cases and 81 arrests; Kozhikode 76 cases and 80 arrests; Kollam 57 cases and 67 arrests; Thiruvananthapuram 61 cases and 65 arrests; Alappuzha 54 cases and 57 arrests and Thrissur 41 cases and 46 arrests.

‘Need to Discontinue Karunya fund’
T’Puram: Doing away with Karunya Benevolent Fund (KBF) was the only way to get some major hospitals on board the government’s flagship Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP), Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac told the assembly on Monday. “The Regional Cancer Centre and some other hospitals did not join KASP as we allowed KBF to continue,” Isaac said in reply to a submission by P J Joseph, who sought to retain KBF which would aid people in APL category to avail of costly treatments. He also sought to retain KBF as a tribute to former Finance Minister KM Mani.

worrying stats

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said an average of 3,279 road accidents are reported in the state per month. In these, around 355 people succumb to injuries

The CM said as many as 729 persons have been arrested from across the state in connection with child abduction cases in the past three years

Palakkad tops the list in child abduction cases. As many as 102 cases have been registered in the district and 123 arrests have been made, he said

