Verdict deferred on Binoy Kodiyeri’s anticipatory bail petition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Dindoshi branch of Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court has deferred the judgment on the anticipatory bail plea of Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and posted the case to Tuesday.

The counsel of the woman, who had raised an allegation of rape against Binoy, filed an affidavit with fresh pieces of evidence after which the court posted the case for Tuesday, giving the accused time to coin the reply. The court also barred the police from arresting Binoy till the verdict on his pre-arrest bail plea was delivered.

The court had earlier deferred the case to Monday and allowed the woman to keep her own counsel to assist the prosecution. The woman’s counsel presented the evidence in writing. The woman, who hailed from Bihar and worked as a dancer in a bar in Dubai, lodged a complaint with the Oshiwara police on June 13 alleging Binoy had sexually exploited her after giving fake marriage promise. She also alleged Binoy had a son with her.