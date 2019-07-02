Youth attempts suicide over unrequited love

Home States Kerala

A youth tried to commit suicide at Thekkemala on Monday allegedly depressed over his failed love affair with a girl.

Published: 02nd July 2019 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 04:29 AM

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  A youth tried to commit suicide at Thekkemala on Monday allegedly depressed over his failed love affair with a girl. Thansim Al Mubarak, 30, and a native of Lakshadweep, had arrived at Karivara in Thekkemala after learning that the girl’s marriage had been fixed with another man. 

Thansim, a private school teacher in Ernakulam, was in a relationship with the girl who was working at a private firm in Kochi. Thansim had attempted suicide by first consuming sleeping pills following which he slit his throat, police said. Residents who were on their way to work found Thansim lying in a pool of blood on the roadside at 6.30 am.

He was rushed to the Government Hospital, Mundakayam. Thansim who has five stitches on his throat is said to be out of danger. A Delhi-registered motorbike was found near the spot. Police suspect he had travelled to Thekkamala on this bike.

TAGS
suicide
