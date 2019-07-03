Home States Kerala

Cancer cases on rise in Kerala, says KK Shailaja

Says 57,727 new cases registered in 2018-19. Numbers to go higher if private hospital data is considered

cancer

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja on Tuesday told the assembly there was an alarming increase in the number of cancer patients in the state. In government hospitals alone, 57,727 new cases of cancer were registered between 2018-19. The numbers will be higher, if private hospital data is included. 

As per official data, 25,464 cases were registered at medical colleges, while 15,267 cases were registered at Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram. 
Malabar Cancer Centre, Thalassery recorded 4,620 cases, Cochin Cancer Research Centre recorded 8,011 cases and Ernakulam General Hospital registered 4,365 cases. 
The numbers show there has been a steady increase in cancer cases. In 2017-18, 54,092 cancer cases were registered in the state.

Shailaja said studies are being undertaken at RCC, in association with Indian Council of Medical Research, to unravel the reasons behind the rise in number of cases, especially breast cancer. 
Since January, details are being collected from RCC patients to understand if there was a connection to alcohol, pan masala and tobacco. 

Rising unemployment rate hurts state 

T’Puram: It’s not all rosy as far as Kerala job sector is concerned with one tenth of the state’s population unemployed. The data tabled by Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan in the assembly reveals close to 36 lakh people were unemployed as per the 2017-18 figures available from employment exchanges. The stats came at a time when the government was in the dock for failing to protect the interest of the Non-Resident Keralites, who had decided to set up their business ventures in the state.

