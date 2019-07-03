Home States Kerala

Communalism has permeated journalism, says TJS George

On modern day journalists turning into ‘salesmen’, George said a journalists’ job was not that of a salesman.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Students interacting with T J S George during a programme organised by the History Department of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, to honour the veteran journalist who won the Swadesabhimani Kesari Award 2017 | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the past few years, communalism has become a deciding factor in almost all spheres, including journalism. Resisting the overbearing influence of religion is indeed a challenge.

Veteran journalist T J S George, who received the Swadeshabhimani-Kesari Award-2017 instituted by the state government the other day, made the observation while interacting with students of University College here on Tuesday. An alumnus, George was felicitated by the History Department of the college where he did his First Course in Arts (FA) during 1944-45.

“People now are being divided in the name of religion and opinions are formed on the basis of emotions. Religion has become a predominant factor in all spheres and journalism is no exception. The situation is such that if you speak against religion, not many will listen,” he told students. Admitting media had lost its credibility to a large extent, George blamed the prevailing political system for this.

“The entire political culture has undergone a change. Integrity and intentions of political leaders have changed,” he said.

On modern day journalists turning into ‘salesmen’, George said a journalists’ job was not that of a salesman. “Unfortunately, like other professions, journalism too has become a field for salesmen. It is a sign of our times and its retrograde influences,” he said, exhorting journalists to fight such ‘unhealthy trends’.

“A journalist should only inform the reader. Anything else can only be called ‘motivated journalism’ aimed at misusing the profession,” he said. University College History Department head M Gopakumaran Nair welcomed George and presented him with a memento.

