Custodial death: Judicial probe demanded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mounting pressure on the government over the custodial death of Rajkumar at Nedumkandam in Idukki, the Opposition UDF has demanded a judicial investigation into the incident. In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala urged the government to take steps to protect Rajkumar’s family and provide them with financial support.

At a time when policemen, especially the district police chief, are accused, entrusting the probe to the police would not be acceptable, he said. “Even after 10 days, no action has been taken against the police officials responsible for the incident. The police are instead trying to erase the remaining evidence,” he said.