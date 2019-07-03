Decision to increase Plus-One class strength upsets teachers

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to increase the number of Plus-One seats by 10 per cent, a month after the schools reopened, has drawn flak. The higher secondary teachers are finding it difficult to handle the class in the wake of the decision to increase the maximum strength of a classroom from 40 to 65. Earlier, the teacher-student ratio was 1:40.



“We can’t attend to each and every student. The government should add more batches immediately so that the excess students could be accommodated,” said Geetha (name changed), an HSS teacher.

The teachers’ unions are planning statewide agitations against the ‘illogical’ decision

“One teacher has to handle 65 students. This will affect the academic prospects of students. It is uncomfortable for both teachers and students as a classroom can accommodate a maximum of 50 students. Now, the students are sitting in a congested atmosphere which is never a conducive place for study. So we demand the government to increase the batches proportional to the increase in the number of seats,” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union.

There are a total of 3,60,000 seats in higher secondary schools. With the increase in seats, 62,000 more students have been admitted.

The General Education Department has increased the number of seats for Plus-I by 10 per cent last week as part of the rush in admissions to government and aided schools. A month ago, the government had increased the seats by 20 per cent. Though the government has welcomed the demand in Plus-I admission in state syllabus schools, they did not increase the batches proportionally.

Meanwhile, A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, told Express that the government had increased the number of seats to facilitate the students who want to pursue a particular course in the higher secondary school sector. “We have increased the number of seats as there were some seat restriction in schools. However, the increase in the number of seats is not applicable to all schools, but in schools which have more facilities. The standard number of students in a Plus-I classroom is 50. In pre-degree days, a classroom had at least 100 students. So the allegations are baseless,” he said.