Home States Kerala

Decision to increase Plus-One class strength upsets teachers

Teachers complain of finding it impossible to handle current ratio of 1:65; Teachers’ unions plan statewide agitations against the ‘illogical’ decision

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to increase the number of Plus-One seats by 10 per cent, a month after the schools reopened, has drawn flak. The higher secondary teachers are finding it difficult to handle the class in the wake of the decision to increase the maximum strength of a classroom from 40 to 65.  Earlier, the teacher-student ratio was 1:40. 

“We can’t attend to each and every student. The government should add more batches immediately so that the excess students could be accommodated,” said Geetha (name changed), an HSS teacher. 
The teachers’ unions are planning statewide agitations against the ‘illogical’ decision 

“One teacher has to handle 65 students. This will affect the academic prospects of students. It is uncomfortable for both teachers and students as a classroom can accommodate a maximum of 50 students. Now, the students are sitting in a congested atmosphere which is never a conducive place for study. So we demand the government to increase the batches proportional to the increase in the number of seats,” said O Shoukathali, general secretary, Kerala Higher Secondary Teachers Union. 
There are a total of 3,60,000 seats in higher secondary schools. With the increase in seats, 62,000 more students have been admitted.

The General Education Department has increased the number of seats for Plus-I  by 10 per cent last week as part of the rush in admissions to government and aided schools. A month ago, the government had increased the seats by 20 per cent. Though the government has welcomed the demand in Plus-I admission in state syllabus schools, they did not increase the batches proportionally. 

Meanwhile, A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, told Express that the government had increased the number of seats to facilitate the students who want to pursue a particular course in the higher secondary school sector. “We have increased the number of seats as there were some seat restriction in schools. However, the increase in the number of seats is not applicable to all schools, but in schools which have more facilities. The standard number of students in a Plus-I classroom is 50. In pre-degree days, a classroom had at least 100 students. So the allegations are baseless,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp