Domestic violence tops cases registered at Sakhi centres

Complaints of domestic violence top the list of cases registered at five Sakhi one-stop centres (OSC) in the state.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:31 AM

Domestic violence

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Complaints of domestic violence top the list of cases registered at five Sakhi one-stop centres (OSC) in the state. As per statistics, of the 718 cases registered in the Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur Sakhi OSCs since their inception, 452 are of domestic violence. Child abuse cases also feature predominantly, though their exact numbers are unavailable, said sources at the Women and Child Development Department. 

Continuous monitoring needed

Women protection officers in many districts say though a majority of the cases are settled, continuous monitoring is required. “Ensuring the availability of police and legal aid as envisioned by OSC poses a challenge at times. Sometimes, there are jurisdictional issues and the case may have to be forwarded to the station or the legal services authority concerned. This takes time,” says Jisha Gladston, an administrator in Malappuram Sakhi OSC.

AIM
Sakhi OSC envisions to provide all services – medical, legal, counselling, police, shelter – to women and children in distress under one roof. It is being run with Central fund with the state Nirbhaya cell as the nodal agency. 

Inception
T’Puram Sakhi OSC* began in August 2017
Kannur Sakhi OSC in February 2018
Malappuram Sakhi OSC in March 2018
Thrissur Sakhi OSC in August 2018
Wayanad Sakhi OSC in November 2018

TAGS
Sakhi centres Domestic violence
Comments

