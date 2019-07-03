Home States Kerala

Ensure students are not denied vacant seats in buses: HC

The State Police Chief informed that directions have been issued to conduct frequent checks at all bus stations and bus stops. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State Police Chief and Transport Commissioner to take steps to ensure that no student availing travel concession is prevented by the private buses from either boarding the bus or occupying vacant seats. Justice Anil K Narendran held that no student on travel concession should be discriminated against. 

The court issued the order while considering an issue where students who avail travel concession on stage carriages were denied vacant seats. The court also directed that the enforcement officers under the Transport Commissioner and the police officers to conduct frequent inspections in buses, bus stops and bus stands before and after the school hours to check the offences. The court said action should be initiated against the crew and the concerned operators according to the law.

The court had granted three weeks to the state government to respond to the writ petition. The Transport Commission said that motor vehicle department officials were conducting frequent inspections at bus stops near all educational institutions and bus stands in the morning and evening during school hours to check if students were denied empty seats on buses. Surprise checks were also being conducted. Action against the employees and concerned operators were being initiated on detection of such offences. The Commission said that strict directions had been issued to employees of the stage carriages against denying empty seats to students. 

The State Police Chief informed that directions have been issued to conduct frequent checks at all bus stations and bus stops. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp