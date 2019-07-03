Ensure students are not denied vacant seats in buses: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the State Police Chief and Transport Commissioner to take steps to ensure that no student availing travel concession is prevented by the private buses from either boarding the bus or occupying vacant seats. Justice Anil K Narendran held that no student on travel concession should be discriminated against.

The court issued the order while considering an issue where students who avail travel concession on stage carriages were denied vacant seats. The court also directed that the enforcement officers under the Transport Commissioner and the police officers to conduct frequent inspections in buses, bus stops and bus stands before and after the school hours to check the offences. The court said action should be initiated against the crew and the concerned operators according to the law.

The court had granted three weeks to the state government to respond to the writ petition. The Transport Commission said that motor vehicle department officials were conducting frequent inspections at bus stops near all educational institutions and bus stands in the morning and evening during school hours to check if students were denied empty seats on buses. Surprise checks were also being conducted. Action against the employees and concerned operators were being initiated on detection of such offences. The Commission said that strict directions had been issued to employees of the stage carriages against denying empty seats to students.

The State Police Chief informed that directions have been issued to conduct frequent checks at all bus stations and bus stops.