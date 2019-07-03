Home States Kerala

Forensic expert Dr Umadhathan, who helped Kerala police crack many sensational cases, dies at 73

He served in the capacity of forensic medicine professor and medical-legal expert of the Kerala police.

Dr B Umadhathan

Dr B Umadhathan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned forensic surgeon Dr B Umadhathan passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday morning. He had been ailing for some time.

As a forensic expert, he helped the Kerala police crack several sensational murder cases and other crimes including the Sister Abhaya case. He served in the capacity of forensic medicine professor and medical-legal expert of the Kerala police. He was also the medico-legal consultant for the Libyan government.

He also served as a professor and later head of the department at the Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Kottayam medical colleges.

Even after retirement, he continued to advise the Kerala police in many cases. After retiring from service in 2001, he joined the Amrutha Insitute of Medical Science and Research, where he was working as the head of the forensic research department until he was hospitalised.

He also authored many books including 'Police surgente ormakurippukal' (Memoirs of a Police Surgeon), 'Crime Keralam', and 'Kuttaneshanathile vidyasasthram' (Medical Science in Crime Investigation).

He had completed his MBBS and MD from the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Dr Umadhathan is survived by his wife Padmakumari and two children.

