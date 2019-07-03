Ganja mafia allegedly hacks youngster

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 17-year-old boy was hacked allegedly by a ganja mafia at Krishnapuram near Kayamkulam on Tuesday. Abhimanyu, from Anoopbhavanam, Krishnapuram was admitted to Vandanam Medical College with injuries.

Kayamkulam police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when three persons reached Abhimanyu’s house searching for his brother. They suspected him to be a police informer. But he was not home. An altercation between the three persons and Abhimanyu lead to him being hacked, the police said.