Kerala HC warns former Manjeri Addl Sessions Judge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has warned the former Additional Sessions Judge, Manjeri, for granting bail to two accused in the sensational Manaf murder case involving relatives of LDF MLA PV Anwar while a similar plea was pending before the High Court.



The Registrar (Subordinate Judiciary) instructed the officer to be more careful and vigilant in future while dealing with such matters.

The directive was issued considering a complaint filed by P P Abdul Rassak, Eranad, brother of Manaf.

The registrar also considered the report of District Judge, Manjeri, and news reports.

The Sessions Judge granted bail to Muneeb of Nilambur and Kabeer of Cheruvayoor, sixth and seventh accused respectively on November 23, 2018.

Abdul Manaf, a Youth League worker, was murdered by a group of persons on April 30, 1995.

His father Alikoya and near relatives suffered grievous injuries in the attack.

Though Anwar was named an accused in the case, the trial court had let him off along with 21 other accused persons.

‘No justification for withholding student’s TC’

Kochi: The High Court has observed a child had the right to seek transfer to any school of his choice and there was no justification for school authorities to withhold transfer certificate (TC) of the student. Justice P V Asha made the observation while allowing the petition filed by C K Sheena of Thrissur and her two minor children, who sought a directive to the principal of Arafa English School, to issue transfer certificate to the children. The court also directed the principal and the director board of the school to issue TC to the children.