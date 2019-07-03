Interpol help to be sought in finding German woman

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the man-missing case of a German tourist will take the help of the Interpol to get relevant information on her from her country.



The decision to seek Interpol’s help was taken since India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Germany. The MLAT facilitates gathering and exchange of information between various countries.

Police sources said, so far, they have been taking the help of interlocutors to get details about Lisa Wiese from her family members. But those efforts have yielded minimal results and the investigators are now planning to take the help of the international agency. Plans are also afoot to send a questionnaire to the family of Lisa via the German Embassy.



The investigators said they still feel the woman is keeping a low profile in one of the ashrams or pilgrim centres, but added that they are probing all angles.

Sources said the woman had visited Kerala in 2009 and had gone to Amritapuri in Kollam. Thereafter, she had converted to Islam from Christianity. However, her marriage did not last long and the relationship with her family also ebbed. Of late, the woman had developed keen interest in the Hindu way of life and that is suspected to be a reason for her present visit to Kerala, said the sources.

“She was not in good terms with her mother and she was separated from her husband. She used to remain reclusive from her family and it was after a long gap of 10 months that she called them. These things make us feel that she just went to some religious place -- may be an ashram or an Islamic spiritual spot -- and is staying there without knowing that there is a probe on for her,” said an officer.



However, this gut feeling of officers has not prevented them from launching an all-out probe.