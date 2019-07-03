Home States Kerala

Interpol help to be sought in finding German woman

The police team probing the man-missing case of a German tourist will take the help of the Interpol to get relevant information on her from her country. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police team probing the man-missing case of a German tourist will take the help of the Interpol to get relevant information on her from her country. 

The decision to seek Interpol’s help was taken since India does not have a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Germany. The MLAT facilitates gathering and exchange of information between various countries. 

Police sources said, so far, they have been taking the help of interlocutors to get details about Lisa Wiese from her family members. But those efforts have yielded minimal results and the investigators are now planning to take the help of the international agency. Plans are also afoot to send a questionnaire to the family of Lisa via the German Embassy.

The investigators said they still feel the woman is keeping a low profile in one of the ashrams or pilgrim centres, but added that they are probing all angles. 

Sources said the woman had visited Kerala in 2009 and had gone to Amritapuri in Kollam. Thereafter, she had converted to Islam from Christianity. However, her marriage did not last long and the relationship with her family also ebbed. Of late, the woman had developed keen interest in the Hindu way of life and that is suspected to be a reason for her present visit to Kerala, said the sources.

“She was not in good terms with her mother and she was separated from her husband. She used to remain reclusive from her family and it was after a long gap of 10 months that she called them. These things make us feel that she just went to some religious place -- may be an ashram or an Islamic spiritual spot -- and is staying there without knowing that there is a probe on for her,” said an officer. 

However, this gut feeling of officers has not prevented them from launching an all-out probe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Interpol German woman Missing
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp