Now, minister warns of curbs on water supply

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is staring at a severe water crisis as level in the irrigation dams has almost halved in June compared to last year, with the state recording a 33 per cent rain deficit.

Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty told the assembly on Tuesday that the dams have water only to the level of 28 per cent of their storage capacity. He added there was 48.46 per cent deficit in terms of water being stored in the irrigation dams when compared to June last year.

The minister remarked if the state did not receive adequate rainfall, then curbs would be placed on water supply for irrigation and industrial purposes.

“There was a 33 per cent deficit of southwest monsoon rain last month. The water in the dams will last for one-and-a-half weeks only,” he said. The minister added efforts would be taken to get six tmc water from Kaveri, two tmc of which would be used for projects in Attappadi.

This June’s rainfall was the lowest in the last 36 years with Wayanad recording the highest dip, 63 per cent. Other districts too suffered with shortage of rainfall varying from 46 to 63 per cent.



The state had received poor summer rains too. The government had earlier said the summer-rain deficit in Kerala had touched an alarming 55 per cent, indicating the state was not far away from the water woes Tamil Nadu had to endure. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan had earlier told the assembly that the drought caused by rain deficit has taken its toll as it resulted in a loss of Rs 82 crore.