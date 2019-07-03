Home States Kerala

Now, minister warns of curbs on water supply

Kerala is staring at a severe water crisis as level in the irrigation dams has almost halved in June compared to last year, with the state recording a 33 per cent rain deficit.

Published: 03rd July 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is staring at a severe water crisis as level in the irrigation dams has almost halved in June compared to last year, with the state recording a 33 per cent rain deficit.

Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty told the assembly on Tuesday that the dams have water only to the level of 28 per cent of their storage capacity. He added there was 48.46 per cent deficit in terms of water being stored in the irrigation dams when compared to June last year. 

The minister remarked if the state did not receive adequate rainfall, then curbs would be placed on water supply for irrigation and industrial purposes. 

“There was a 33 per cent deficit of southwest monsoon rain last month. The water in the dams will last for one-and-a-half weeks only,” he said.  The minister added efforts would be taken to get six tmc water from Kaveri, two tmc of which would be used for projects in Attappadi.

This June’s rainfall was the lowest in the last 36 years with Wayanad recording the highest dip, 63 per cent. Other districts too suffered with shortage of rainfall varying from 46 to 63 per cent.

The state had received poor summer rains too. The government had earlier said the summer-rain deficit in Kerala had touched an alarming 55 per cent, indicating the state was not far away from the water woes Tamil Nadu had to endure. Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan had earlier told the assembly that the drought caused by rain deficit has taken its toll as it resulted in a loss of Rs 82 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water supply water crisis Water Resources Minister K Krishnankutty
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp