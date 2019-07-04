11 dead as bus rams passenger vehicle

By Express News Service

CHINTHAMANI (CHIKBALLAPUR): Eleven people who were travelling in a passenger vehicle were killed on the spot when a private bus, being driven rashly, rammed into it near Barlahalli Gate on the Murugamalla-Chinthamani Road around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The impact was such that the passenger vehicle was dragged for about 35 metres. A special police team has been formed to nab the bus driver who is absconding.

Chikballapur Superintendent of Police Santhosh Babu told TNIE that preliminary investigation had revealed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. So far, 10 of the dead have been identified. Nine bus passengers also sustained injuries and were treated in hospitals at Chinthamani and Kolar.

The SP said that about a month-and-half ago, the bus had been seized by the transport authorities for overspeeding and had been released only recently following a court order. The original owner of the vehicle had allegedly leased it out to another person and this is being investigated, he added.

Buses don’t need transport department permits to ply on the Murugamalla-Chinthamani route and traffic is usually heavy on full moon and new moon days as many people visit the famous Amma Jan Baba Jan Dargah at Murugamalla. Though the Road Transport Authority regularly conducts checks, drivers of buses and other passenger vehicles take rural roads to avoid checks.