Home States Kerala

11 dead as bus rams passenger vehicle

Chikballapur Superintendent of Police Santhosh  Babu told TNIE that preliminary investigation had revealed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHINTHAMANI (CHIKBALLAPUR): Eleven people who were travelling in a passenger vehicle were killed on the spot when a private bus, being driven rashly, rammed into it near Barlahalli Gate on the Murugamalla-Chinthamani Road around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The impact was such that the passenger vehicle was dragged for about 35 metres. A special police team has been formed to nab the bus driver who is absconding.

Chikballapur Superintendent of Police Santhosh  Babu told TNIE that preliminary investigation had revealed that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the bus driver. So far, 10 of the dead have been identified. Nine bus passengers also sustained injuries and were treated in hospitals at Chinthamani and Kolar.

The SP said that about a month-and-half ago, the bus had been seized by the transport authorities for overspeeding and had been released only recently following a court order. The original owner of the vehicle had allegedly leased it out to another person and this is being investigated, he added.

Buses don’t need transport department permits to ply on the Murugamalla-Chinthamani route and traffic is usually heavy on full moon and new moon days as many people visit the famous Amma Jan Baba Jan Dargah at Murugamalla. Though the Road Transport Authority regularly conducts checks, drivers of buses and other passenger vehicles take rural roads to avoid checks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp