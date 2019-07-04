Aardram Mission: 1,000 posts sanctioned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health Department will create 1,000 posts as part of upgrading primary health centres (PHC) to family health centres (FHC).Health Minister K K Shailaja said the cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of the posts, which include 400 assistant surgeons, 400 staff nurses and 200 lab technicians. “It’s as part of Aardram Mission that PHCs are getting upgraded. In the first phase, 170 PHCs were upgraded. In the second phase, 504 PHCs would be upgraded,” said Shailaja.

An upgraded PHC will have two assistant surgeons, two staff nurses and one lab technician.

Other decisions

V R Premkumar, who rejoins service after leave, will be director, Social Justice Department. He will also dispense duties as deputy secretary, Planning and Economic Affairs Department, and director, Central Project Management Unit.

Term of G Prakash, standing counsel of the state government at the Supreme Court, extended by 3 years with effect from July 1.

A sum of D8.28 lakh sanctioned to the Indian Consulate in China to meet the expenses for bringing back the body of Alappuzha native Mirsa Ashraff, who died during a visit to China.

Leave allowances to be given to SLR employees with Public Works Department. They will get 15 days as casual leave, one earned leave each for 20 days of duty and leave surrender facility. Sanjay M Kaul, who returns to the state after the DFFT (Domestic Funding of Foreign Training), will be appointed Ports secretary. He will also hold additional charge as managing director of KSIDC