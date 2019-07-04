Distributors to stop stent supply to Govt MCHs

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Cath labs in Government Medical College Hospitals across the state are likely to be affected as the Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposables (CDMID) is planning to stop the supply of stents to hospitals owing to dues to the tune of `64 crore. CDMID has already terminated distribution of the device to Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha GMCHs from Tuesday onwards, while it has decided to issue a notice to other hospitals demanding to settle dues within 10 days.

CDMID state secretary Nidheesh P K said the Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha GMCHs have to settle pending bills from 2012 to the tune of `35.81 crore. “We had issued a notice to the hospital superintendents to release the amount immediately and also held discussions with the authorities on June 27. But, the hospitals failed to clear the dues.

As the situation is very grave, CDMID decided to stop the supply of stents from July 2 until the outstanding payment is cleared. It has also been decided to withdraw the stock kept at Cath labs on consignment basis after July 10, if our demands are not met,” he added. In the case of Kottayam and Thrissur GMCHs, where an amount of `11.37 crore is pending, the authorities asked CDMID for a 10-day period to resolve the issue.

“We will be serving a notice to the hospital superintendents informing the stents would not be delivered if the amount is not paid within July 15,” he added. He further said distribution of stents to Kozhikode GMCH, was resumed last week following discussions with the Collector. “At the meeting, the Collector had ensured arrears would be cleared immediately. Hence, we have restarted supply. However, we have only received the first installment of dues so far. We will wait till July 15 for the remaining amount,” he said.

According to him, CDMID is also planning to take a stern step against Ernakulam and Palakkad Government General Hospitals over long-pending dues. In a rough estimate, each GMCH requires an average of 50 stents per day. And, it is learned the Cath labs can function for only a couple of days with the available stock.

But, Director of Medical Education Dr Remla Beevi A said she has not received any information in connection with the stoppage of distribution of stents. “Earlier, there was an issue at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and it was settled. However, appropriate steps will be taken once I get a report from MCH authorities,” she clarified.