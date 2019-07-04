Home States Kerala

Distributors to stop stent supply to Govt MCHs

Hospitals owe suppliers dues to the tune of `64 crore.Supply to T’Puram, Alappuzha GMCHs already stopped

Published: 04th July 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Cath labs in Government Medical College Hospitals across the state are likely to be affected as the Chamber of Distributors of Medical Implants and Disposables (CDMID) is planning to stop the supply of stents to hospitals owing to dues to the tune of `64 crore. CDMID has already terminated distribution of the device to Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha GMCHs from Tuesday onwards, while it has decided to issue a notice to other hospitals demanding to settle dues within 10 days. 

CDMID state secretary Nidheesh P K said the Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha GMCHs have to settle pending bills from 2012 to the tune of `35.81 crore. “We had issued a notice to the hospital superintendents to release the amount immediately and also held discussions with the authorities on June 27. But, the hospitals failed to clear the dues.

As the situation is very grave, CDMID decided to stop the supply of stents from July 2 until the outstanding payment is cleared. It has also been decided to withdraw the stock kept at Cath labs on consignment basis after July 10, if our demands are not met,” he added. In the case of Kottayam and Thrissur GMCHs, where an amount of `11.37 crore is pending, the authorities asked CDMID for a 10-day period to resolve the issue.

“We will be serving a notice to the hospital superintendents informing the stents would not be delivered if the amount is not paid within July 15,” he added. He further said distribution of stents to Kozhikode GMCH, was resumed last week following discussions with the Collector. “At the meeting, the Collector had ensured arrears would be cleared immediately. Hence, we have restarted supply. However, we have only received the first installment of dues so far. We will wait till July 15 for the remaining amount,” he said.

According to him, CDMID is also planning to take a stern step against Ernakulam and Palakkad Government General Hospitals over long-pending dues. In a rough estimate, each GMCH requires an average of 50 stents per day. And, it is learned the Cath labs can function for only a couple of days with the available stock. 

But, Director of Medical Education Dr Remla Beevi A said she has not received any information in connection with the stoppage of distribution of stents. “Earlier, there was an issue at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and it was settled. However, appropriate steps will be taken once I get a report from MCH authorities,” she clarified.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp