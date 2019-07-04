Family of IT engineer Saju Samuel who died foiling robbery gets succour

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: “You are a person who never said a word against anyone. You are the person who speaks in a sweet way and voice. So that you never die and you will be with us always in our hearts,” wrote Sijo George, one of the best friends of Saju Samuel in his Facebook page after Saju was shot dead while preventing a bank robbery at Nashik in Maharashtra.

The soft-spoken Saju, a young software engineer, is the hero of the bank and its employees today. He foiled a robbery attempt in Muthoot Finance by sacrificing his life on June 14. Now, the bank has offered a job to his wife to support the family. The bereaved family is gradually recovering from the shock of the incident.

According to Joy P, father-in-law of Saju, “We are recovering slowly from the pain created by the departure of our dearest son. Our son lost his life. However, his soul is in peace because he saved the lives of three, including the branch manager.”

“The bank management appointed my daughter Jaicey as a biochemist at their hospital in Pathanamthitta. She will join duty on Thursday. The management has asked us to reach the head office at Kochi on the same day to discuss more matters,” Joy said.

“The bank authorities arranged a special meeting last week and paid homage to his great sacrifice. We also attended the meeting and bank heads specially mentioned his great sacrifice,” said Joy Varghese, Saju’s uncle. He has been taking care of Saju’s family since the demise of his father Samuel in 2017 due to a heart attack.

On June 14, Saju, 28, of Blessbhavan, Murivelikkal, Arunoottimangalam, in Mavelikkara, reached the Muthoot Finance branch at City Centre Mall in Untawadi, Nashik, for auditing. While the robbers tried to shoot the manager, he sounded the burglar alarm, foiling the burglary attempt. However, he was gunned down while three others, including a Malayali employee, were injured.

“The mastermind of the gang, Jitendra, a native of Jaunpur district of UP, was arrested by the Pune police and remanded to judicial custody. The burglars planned the dacoity while attending a marriage in Nashik last May,” said Joy Varghese.

Saju’s childhood was in Gujarat where his father worked as an engineer. His high school education was at Veraval. After schooling, he moved to Kerala for higher studies. He completed Plus II at Bishop Moore Higher Secondary School, Mavelikkara, and did his computer engineering at Marthandam in Tamil Nadu.

After studies, he worked in various private firms in Bengaluru before joining Muthoot Finance in Gujarat two years ago. Saju got transferred to Mumbai in June 2018. He married Jaicey Joy, a native of Pallimukku near Mavelikkara, on May 18, 2017. They have an 11-month-old son Jeremy.

A helping hand

The bank management has asked Saju’s wife and father-in-law to reach the head office at Kochi, on Thursday, to discuss more matters

Saju foiled a robbery attempt in Muthoot Finance by sacrificing his life on June 14. The mastermind, Jitendra, was arrested by Pune police