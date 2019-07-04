Home States Kerala

Financial fraud: Crime Branch hunts for Malappuram native

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  Even as the Crime Branch arrested the police officials who were allegedly behind the custodial death of Rajkumar of Kolahalamedu in Idukki district, the main culprit behind the Haritha finance fraud for which the Nedumkandam police had arrested him, still remains off the hook.

However, the Crime Branch team has got hints about the Malappuram native, who is said to be the owner of the private finance institution. Manju, the finance fraud case co-culprit who was arrested along with Rajkumar on June 12, said there were certain other people who had played behind Rajkumar in the case. She revealed the names of Nazar and Raju.

While the Crime Branch has also concluded that a school dropout like Rajkumar could not have committed such a large-scale finance fraud. They assume that Rajkumar was just a benami for some others.

The investigating team had only got hints that Rajkumar used to bring the money he collected through the finance institution to Kumily and a Peermade native was behind him. However, the officials have not ruled out the chances that Nazar and Raju could be characters conjured up for the fraud.

Rajkumar told the Haritha employees that Nazar was the owner of the finance institution, but none of them has seen the person. Whether Nazar’s known person is the Peermade native will also be probed. 
The officers are also trying to find out where the crores of rupees Rajkumar collected from the self-help groups had vanished and the owner of the luxury car in which Rajkumar used to travel.

Cong seeks action against Idukki SP
T’Puram: The Congress has approached the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) seeking action against Idukki SP Venugopal in connection with the custodial death of Rajkumar.  In a letter to SPCA chairman Justice V K Mohanan, Thrikkakkara MLA PT Thomas demanded a comprehensive probe into the involvement of the SP and other cops in the incident.  

Referring to media reports, Thomas said the ongoing police investigation into the death of Rajkumar – who died allegedly due to custodial torture at Nedumkandam police station – was unsatisfactory.  “As per the reports, attempts are being made to save the officials responsible for the act. Hence, there should be a detailed investigation into the role of all police officials involved, including the Idukki SP,” he said.  The MLA also referred to reports regarding allegations against Venugopal. 

