Oil India wins Kerala-Konkan river basin bidding

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Public sector company Oil India Ltd has won the Kerala-Konkan river basin bidding for oil under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-III). As many as 23 oil and gas CBM blocks were available for bidding under the OALP phase III.

The basin area available for the bid in the Kerala-Konkan coast is spread across 3,519 sqkm and 1 block is on offer. Oil India Ltd won the bid in this basin. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had launched the OALP-III round at Petrotech 2019 conference in New Delhi and OALP-III is running concurrently with OALP-II, which has14 blocks.

The bidding is expected to generate $700 million investment which will raise domestic inputs and reduce output cuts. Of the 23 blocks which were available for bidding, 18 were awarded in which Oil India Ltd won six blocks, ONGC Ltd was awarded seven blocks and private sector Vedanta Ltd got the bid for five blocks.

Features of OALP-III bid

l23 blocks including 5 CBMs spread over 12 sedimentary basins, 13 states and off-shore areas

lOut of 23 blocks, 19 are on land (Including 5 CBM), 3 in shallow water and 1 in deep water

lSpread over category-I, category-II and category-III basins

l18 blocks are based on EoI submitted by the bidders and five CBM blocks have been carved out