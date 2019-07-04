Home States Kerala

Oil India wins Kerala-Konkan river basin bidding

The basin area available for the bid in the Kerala-Konkan coast is spread across 3,519 sqkm and 1 block is on offer.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Public sector company Oil India Ltd has won the Kerala-Konkan river basin bidding for oil under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-III). As many as 23 oil and gas CBM blocks were available for bidding under the OALP phase III.

The basin area available for the bid in the Kerala-Konkan coast is spread across 3,519 sqkm and 1 block is on offer. Oil India Ltd won the bid in this basin. Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had launched the OALP-III round at Petrotech 2019 conference in New Delhi and OALP-III is running concurrently with OALP-II, which has14 blocks.

The bidding is expected to generate $700 million investment which will raise domestic inputs and reduce output cuts. Of the 23 blocks which were available for bidding, 18 were awarded in which Oil India Ltd won six blocks, ONGC Ltd was awarded seven blocks and private sector Vedanta Ltd got the bid for five blocks.

Features of OALP-III bid

l23 blocks including 5 CBMs spread over 12 sedimentary basins, 13 states and off-shore areas
lOut of 23 blocks, 19 are on land (Including 5 CBM), 3 in shallow water and 1 in deep water
lSpread over category-I, category-II and category-III basins
l18 blocks are based on EoI submitted by the bidders and five CBM blocks have been carved out 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala-Konkan river basin Oil India
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp