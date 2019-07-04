Pre-arrest bail for Binoy Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Dindoshi branch of Bombay City Civil and Sessions Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Binoy Kodiyeri, who was accused of sexually exploiting a woman, under stringent conditions.

Justice M H Shaikh directed the 37-year-old son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the same amount. Binoy was also told to appear before the investigation officer on Mondays for a period of one month.

In case the police demand a DNA test, Binoy should not deny them his blood samples. He was also instructed not to fly out of the country without prior permission from the trial court.