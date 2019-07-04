RBI help sought to rein in illegal forex agencies

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The Customs Department has approached Reserve Bank India (RBI) to regulate forex agents and franchisees which are operating without licence or following guidelines in the state. The agency will also enforce rules related to the amount of foreign currency a traveller can carry while going abroad at airports in the state. Recently, Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar wrote to RBI about the absence of a proper mechanism to monitor foreign currency transactions by forex agencies taking place in the state.

The regulations were suggested after numerous foreign currency seizures were reported in the state in recent years. “There are numerous forex agencies and agents who operate without licence. The rule stipulates that agents should only accept foreign currencies and not sell them. At airports, we have noticed that travellers carry foreign currencies without any receipt from the forex agencies which provided them with the notes,” Sumit Kumar said.

According to him, even enforcement agencies lack knowledge about dealing with foreign currencies. The department will impart awareness to its own officers about the handling of foreign currencies at airports and seaports this month.

“There is a cap on the amount of foreign currencies that can be carried to each country. Often officers are unaware of the limit and they permit travellers to carry the notes beyond the stipulated amount. The officers should also check the receipt of the forex agency from where the foreign currencies were sourced. Along with officials of RBI, we will sensitise our own staffers and airport officials about handling foreign currencies,” he said.

Customs has registered a case and are carrying out a probe against an international forex agency for exchanging currency beyond the permissible limit at Kochi airport in April this year. The investigation team is verifying whether the transaction took place using the passport details of travellers without their knowledge. In 2018-19 fiscal, as many as 42 foreign currency seizure cases were reported in Kerala. As many as Rs 20.81 crore worth foreign currency notes were recovered in these seizures.

“Foreign currencies are smuggled out in return for the gold smuggled to the state. The smugglers collect such a huge number of foreign currencies through forex agents. In most of the cases, the foreign currencies were smuggled to Gulf countries from where gold is brought in,” an official said.

The past experience

In 2015, CBI, which was probing the scam in which nurses were recruited to Kuwait on exorbitant fees, had booked forex agencies in Kerala for money-laundering.

Currency worth crores recovered

