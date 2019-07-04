Home States Kerala

Riots, bloodshed if our churches are snatched by force: Jacobite faction's stern warning to Kerala govt  

Jacobite Church official spokesperson Kuriakose Mar Theophilose said the three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had itself directed both factions to talk and make a decision.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the Supreme Court warned the state of stern action for not enforcing its order in the Orthodox-Jacobite Church case, the Jacobite faction said there would be riots and bloodshed if the government tried to implement the order forcefully.“There’ll be protests by faithful and peace will be hampered if the government forcefully snatch away our churches. There’ll be bloodshed and riots. The Church will be helpless to prevent that,” Jacobite Church priest trustee Fr Sleeba Vattavelil Corepiscopa told Express.

Jacobite Church official spokesperson Kuriakose Mar Theophilose said the three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had itself directed both factions to talk and make a decision.“If the Orthodox faction is not willing to take any effort, then how can peace talks happen? Isn’t it a violation of the SC directive?” he asked. The state government had made efforts to bring about peace settlement and sought the help of a committee chaired by Industries Minister E P Jayarajan. It called for a meeting in March, but Orthodox faction did not attend.

Meanwhile, Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church official spokesperson Fr Johns Abraham Konat said if the SC’s earlier verdict was followed by the state government, it would not have warned it.“The Church belongs to the faithful and therefore we aren’t against them from entering it. The state government readily implemented the verdict of the apex court on the Sabarimala issue, then why are they not implementing this verdict,” said Fr Konat. Mar Theophilose said the Jacobite Church would decide on the future course of action after receiving the judgment’s copy from the SC.

Cardinal calls for peace
Kochi: Amid the widening rift between a section of priests and the Syro-Malabar Church over the reinstatement of Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alencherry with administrative powers, the Cardinal on Wednesday called for peace. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orthodox-Jacobite Church Jacobite Church Supreme Court
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp