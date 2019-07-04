Home States Kerala

Two police officers held in custodial death incident

The state Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two police officers including a sub-inspector with the Nedumkandam police station over the custodial death of Rajkumar.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

SI KA Sabu of Nedumkandam police station, who was arrested and under suspension in connection with the custodial death, being brought to Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital following health issues | Vishnu Prathap

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  The state Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two police officers including a sub-inspector with the Nedumkandam police station over the custodial death of Rajkumar. Sources said SI K A Sabu and civil police officer (CPO) Sajeev Antony were arrested based on the statements of eyewitnesses. They were taken into custody on Tuesday. Sabu, who fainted soon after his arrest was recorded, was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. His interrogation will continue as he has been declared physically fit.

The probe to find out whether Rajkumar suffered uruttikkola --- an infamous practice where a heavy wooden rule or iron rod is rolled over the body by the police --- is in progress. The officers have already collected evidence from Nedumkandam and Peermade areas. More arrests are expected in the coming days. Department-level action was earlier taken against 13 cops.

Rajkumar of Kasturibhavan at Kolahalamedu was arrested by the Nedumkandam police on June 12 for allegedly cheating self-help groups after collecting money from them. He was produced before the court only on June 16 and was lodged in the Peermade sub-jail. Rajkumar fell sick on June 21. He was admitted to the Peermade taluk hospital later in the day and declared dead soon after reaching there. 

Co-culprit alleges custody torture

Manju, who is the co-accused in the finance fraud case, on Wednesday alleged that she was also a victim of severe physical assault by women police officers at the Nedumkandam police station when she was taken into custody along with Rajkumar on June 12.

Manju, who came out of the sub-jail on bail on Wednesday, alleged that she and her co-employee at the institution, Shalini, were assaulted by women officers on the first floor of the station, while Rajkumar was beaten up by the police on the second floor.

Manju said Rajkumar was physically well when he was taken into custody and none of the local residents had tried to attack him. However, on the night of June 12, the police took Rajkumar to Wagamon for evidence collection, but when he returned from there, he was in a totally worn-out condition. She alleged that she was intentionally trapped in the case and she along with Shalini didn’t know anything about the fraud.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Custodial death arrest
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp