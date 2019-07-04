Two police officers held in custodial death incident

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: The state Crime Branch on Wednesday arrested two police officers including a sub-inspector with the Nedumkandam police station over the custodial death of Rajkumar. Sources said SI K A Sabu and civil police officer (CPO) Sajeev Antony were arrested based on the statements of eyewitnesses. They were taken into custody on Tuesday. Sabu, who fainted soon after his arrest was recorded, was shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. His interrogation will continue as he has been declared physically fit.

The probe to find out whether Rajkumar suffered uruttikkola --- an infamous practice where a heavy wooden rule or iron rod is rolled over the body by the police --- is in progress. The officers have already collected evidence from Nedumkandam and Peermade areas. More arrests are expected in the coming days. Department-level action was earlier taken against 13 cops.

Rajkumar of Kasturibhavan at Kolahalamedu was arrested by the Nedumkandam police on June 12 for allegedly cheating self-help groups after collecting money from them. He was produced before the court only on June 16 and was lodged in the Peermade sub-jail. Rajkumar fell sick on June 21. He was admitted to the Peermade taluk hospital later in the day and declared dead soon after reaching there.

Co-culprit alleges custody torture

Manju, who is the co-accused in the finance fraud case, on Wednesday alleged that she was also a victim of severe physical assault by women police officers at the Nedumkandam police station when she was taken into custody along with Rajkumar on June 12.

Manju, who came out of the sub-jail on bail on Wednesday, alleged that she and her co-employee at the institution, Shalini, were assaulted by women officers on the first floor of the station, while Rajkumar was beaten up by the police on the second floor.

Manju said Rajkumar was physically well when he was taken into custody and none of the local residents had tried to attack him. However, on the night of June 12, the police took Rajkumar to Wagamon for evidence collection, but when he returned from there, he was in a totally worn-out condition. She alleged that she was intentionally trapped in the case and she along with Shalini didn’t know anything about the fraud.