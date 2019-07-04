Uncertainty over MBBS fees puts students and parents on the edge

SOVI VIDYADHARAN By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anxiety is writ large over the face of Nisha (name changed) whose daughter recently cleared the NEET examination. With admission to a government medical college out of bounds due to low rank, Nisha is willing to part with a sizeable chunk of her family’s savings to secure an MBBS seat for her daughter in a private self-financing college. But the cloud of uncertainty over fees looms large over Nisha and many parents like her.

“We may be able to cough up a fee of around six lakh rupees a year. But the very thought of signing a bond with the college, agreeing to pay any fee that would be fixed later by the Fee Regulatory Committee, makes us jittery. What if the amount becomes grossly unaffordable for us?” she asks. The medical admission scenario turned murky after self-financing colleges which were admitting students to 85 per cent of its seats at an annual fee of Rs 5.4 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh demanded that it be raised to `12 lakh from this year.

For the remaining 15 per cent NRI seats, the managements demanded a hike from the present Rs 20 lakh per annum to Rs 30 lakh a year. The managements claim that since their colleges function on purely self-financing mode, the existing fee structure was not enough to run the institutions.

Committee to decide

The government, which held talks with the self-financing college managements the other day, has put the ball in the court of the newly-reconstituted Fee Regulatory Committee. The onus of conducting the hearing with medical colleges to arrive at a fee structure now rests with the committee. The panel has to complete the task before July 7 as the first allotment for MBBS courses is slated for that date.

“We are in discussions with medical colleges and are hopeful of evolving a fee structure well in time before the allotment process begins. There is no need for any concern,” Justice R Rajendra Babu who heads the committee told ‘Express’.

Vexed issue

Meanwhile, the managements have signalled that the matter does not end there. “We have put our best argument forward on the need to hike fees to keep our institutions running. If the Fee Regulatory Committee does not take into account our demand, we may be forced to take legal recourse,” warned K M Navas, president, Kerala Private Medical College Management Association. Meanwhile, the fee fixed by the Fee Regulatory Committee in the previous years is under judicial scrutiny. The High Court had set aside all decisions taken by the committee between 2016-17 and 2018-19. The matter is now under the Supreme Court’s consideration.