‘Women opting out of night shifts should not be denied promotion’

They also challenged a clause in a company notice which said that woman employees who opt for three shifts rotation will only be entitled to benefits and preferences.

Published: 04th July 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court. (Photo| A Sanesh,EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala High Court on Wednesday held that women employees who opt out of night shifts should not be denied promotion or seniority. Justice S V Bhatti issued the order while disposing of a petition filed by K F Jancy and 14 other employees seeking a directive to National Textile Corporation (NTC) not to compel them to work after 7 pm. The petitioners are the employees of NTC’s unit Kerala Lakshmi Mills in Thrissur.

They also challenged a clause in a company notice which said that woman employees who opt for three shifts rotation will only be entitled to benefits and preferences.In its reply, the company management said the intention of the clause was to give women employees who work during the night shift preference in seniority and promotion over those who opt out of the shift.The petitioners submitted that seniority and promotion are governed by NTC’s service regulation and working in night shifts was not one of the requirements for calculating seniority or fair chances of promotion.

