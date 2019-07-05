Breakthrough eludes CBI in Kalabhavan Mani death case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is short of a breakthrough in the sensational case related to the suspicious death of actor Kalabhavan Mani in 2016. Though the CBI carried out polygraph tests on some suspects, it did not help the agency unravel the mystery behind his death.

It was in May 2017 the CBI following the judgment of the Kerala High Court took over the probe. An FIR was registered for unnatural death, but no persons were arraigned as accused till now. In March this year, the national agency carried out polygraph tests on seven persons - Jaffar Idukki, Sebastian, Sabumon, C A Arun, M G Vipin, KC Murukan and Anil Kumar - at its office in Kochi. These persons associated with the film industry spent time with Mani before his death.

“We are yet to reach a conclusion in the case.

“The polygraph test alone cannot be relied on for completing the investigation. We are also awaiting the results from the forensic laboratory that examined samples collected as part of the probe. Only after receiving concrete evidence, we will arraign anyone as accused,” an officer said.

K R Ramakrishnan, brother of Mani who approached the High Court demanding a CBI investigation, said he was not aware of the progress of the probe. “We are sharing all the information with CBI officers. The CBI officers are also engaged in probing other cases as well. There is a delay but we will have to wait till the investigation is over. Our statements were recorded around one-and-a-half years ago,” he said.It was in March 2016 Mani vomited blood at Padi near his house in Chalakuddy. While under treatment in the hospital for jaundice, he breathed his last on March 6, 2016.