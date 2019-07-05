Centre deliberately delaying NH development of state: Works Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: PWD Minister G Sudhakaran has said in the Assembly that there are good reasons to suspect that the Centre is deliberately dilly-dallying with the national highway development of the state. The minister said on Thursday that though there was no justification for delaying the development of NH stretch of Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram, it can’t be presumed to be a planned move from the Centre to sabotage the NH development of the state.

The minister also alleged that the officers of the National Highways Authorities India (NHAI) had a role to play in it. “Despite the measures taken by the state for the past three years for the development of the national highways in the state, the Centre has taken the approach of dawdling the works.

It can’t be stated that there is a sinister move from the part of the Centre to not complete the NH development during the tenure of this government. But we suspect that such a thing might have happened,” said Sudhakaran.

Earlier, the minister said the approach of NHAI officers in completing the NH-related works on time and assuring their quality is not that satisfactory. Sudhakaran also alleged that NHAI often brought contractors who are declared as paupers and due to which prolonged delay occurs in certain works.