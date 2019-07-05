Home States Kerala

Centre deliberately delaying NH development of state: Works Minister

The minister also alleged that the officers of the National Highways Authorities India (NHAI) had a role to play in it. 

Published: 05th July 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  PWD Minister G Sudhakaran has said in the Assembly that there are good reasons to suspect that the Centre is deliberately dilly-dallying with the national highway development of the state. The minister said on Thursday that though there was no justification for delaying the development of NH stretch of Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram, it can’t be presumed to be a planned move from the Centre to sabotage the NH development of the state.

The minister also alleged that the officers of the National Highways Authorities India (NHAI) had a role to play in it. “Despite the measures taken by the state for the past three years for the development of the national highways in the state, the Centre has taken the approach of dawdling the works.

It can’t be stated that there is a sinister move from the part of the Centre to not complete the NH development during the tenure of this government. But we suspect that such a thing might have happened,” said Sudhakaran. 

Earlier, the minister said the approach of NHAI officers in completing the NH-related works on time and assuring their quality is not that satisfactory. Sudhakaran also alleged that NHAI often brought contractors who are declared as paupers and due to which prolonged delay occurs in certain works. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Sudhakaran NHAI
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp