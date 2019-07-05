Home States Kerala

Former US prez daughter lauds efforts of Amma

 Dorothy Bush Koch, daughter of late US president George H W Bush, praised the humanitarian efforts of Mata Amritanandamayi at a meeting in Washington DC.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dorothy Bush Koch, daughter of late US president George HW Bush, praised the humanitarian efforts of Mata Amritanandamayi at a meeting in Washington DC. “It is no exaggeration to say that Amma’s humanitarian work surpasses that of many governments,” she said.

Dorothy accompanied by her sister-in-law, Patricia Reilly Koch, said she first came to know of Amma through ‘Amrita Learning App’, a mobile application designed by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to tackle the issue of low-literacy in the United States. She said Amma was harnessing the power of science and technology to improve people’s lives and create a more equitable world. 

Dorothy’s family charity, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Adult Literacy, will honour Amrita for the app as one of the winners of its 2018 Adult Literacy XPRIZE contest. “We are right now living in a time of deep division and discord, not only in our country but across the world,” said Dorothy. “Amma is here to show us that another path is possible, the path of love and compassion,” she added. Amma was in Washington DC for two days as part of her six-week 2019 North American tour, her 33rd annual tour of the United States and Canada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi Dorothy Bush Koch
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp