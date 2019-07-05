Former US prez daughter lauds efforts of Amma

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dorothy Bush Koch, daughter of late US president George HW Bush, praised the humanitarian efforts of Mata Amritanandamayi at a meeting in Washington DC. “It is no exaggeration to say that Amma’s humanitarian work surpasses that of many governments,” she said.

Dorothy accompanied by her sister-in-law, Patricia Reilly Koch, said she first came to know of Amma through ‘Amrita Learning App’, a mobile application designed by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to tackle the issue of low-literacy in the United States. She said Amma was harnessing the power of science and technology to improve people’s lives and create a more equitable world.

Dorothy’s family charity, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Adult Literacy, will honour Amrita for the app as one of the winners of its 2018 Adult Literacy XPRIZE contest. “We are right now living in a time of deep division and discord, not only in our country but across the world,” said Dorothy. “Amma is here to show us that another path is possible, the path of love and compassion,” she added. Amma was in Washington DC for two days as part of her six-week 2019 North American tour, her 33rd annual tour of the United States and Canada.