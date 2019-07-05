Govt spent Rs 1.84 crore on probing clashes between journalists, advocates: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly that the Justice PA Mohammed Committee, which was appointed by the government to investigate the clash between advocates and journalists in November 2016, has so far spent Rs.1.84 crore. The CM also added that since its constitution, the government had provided the commission with an extension of 30 months on five separate occasions.

The commission’s present duration will come to an end in November. It was in July 2016 that a section of lawyers of the Kerala High Court beat up media reporters within the court premises questioning the coverage given to a case where a government pleader was accused of molesting a woman on a public street. Similar clashes were reported from various parts of the state.