Jyothi Thilakan proves her mettle in Mr India competitions

Gopika Varrier

Express News Service

THRISSUR: While gender equality still dominates debates, here is Jyothi Thilakan, the mother of a 6-year-old girl, who proved her mettle by foraying into a field rarely chosen by women. Though fitness workouts have been a favourite for many women, including actors, Jyothi went a step ahead and now she has become the first woman from south India to achieve a medal in the Mr India competitions held at Maharashtra, in the Women’s Physique category.

Hailing from Thrissur, Jyothi works in a private firm at Bengaluru. Amidst the responsibilities as a mother and a working woman, Jyothi was worried about gaining weight and wanted to do something about it.

“I joined a gym in January 2019 to lose weight. I was around 84 kg when I started working out. With proper assistance from my trainer, I cut down 30 kg. During my workout sessions, inspired by the trainer, I was determined to take a step ahead and build my body,” said Jyothi.

At the age of 31, Jyothi is now preparing to attend the World championship, a rare feat when it comes to women bodybuilders. According to Femin, Jyothi’s trainer at Team Empower at Poochinnipadom, “It is the hard work and dedication of Jyothi that made her succeed in it. Generally, women think about bodybuilding very rarely as it demands strict diet control and uncompromising workout.”