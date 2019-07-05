Home States Kerala

Kerala government orders judicial probe into Nedumkandam custodial death

The Commission has been asked to submit its report within six months, said the chief minister.

Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government has decided to conduct a judicial probe into the custodial death of K Rajkumar at Nedumkandam. "The incident at the Nedumkandam police station is unjustifiable. Strict action will be taken against the criminals in the force," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons after the cabinet meeting on Friday.

Justice K. Narayana Kurup, former acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, has been entrusted with the investigation. The Commission has been asked to submit its report within six months, said the chief minister.

The government is examining various complaints received against the Idukki SP who is alleged to have involvement in the custodial death. Rajkumar, 49, hailing from Kolahalamedu in Idukki was taken into police custody on June 12 and produced before the court only on June 16. He died at the Peermade Taluk Hospital on June 21.

The CM said that the CPM has nothing to do with the police case against party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri. "It is a case against a person. The party and the state secretary need not be linked with it," he said.

The expert team led by E Sreedharan found serious irregularities in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover. The structure would last only 20 years. Cracks were found in 97 of the total 102 girders. It is estimated that Rs 18 crore would be needed for the repair of the flyover which was constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore. It would take ten months for the repair.

