Home States Kerala

No power restrictions in Kerala till July 15: KSEB

There will not be any power restrictions in the state till July 15, said N N Pillai, chairman of KSEB.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be any power restrictions in the state till July 15, said NN Pillai, chairman of KSEB. He was speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting on the water levels in dams and the necessity to implement load shedding and power cuts.

However, he said the board will again conduct a meeting of officials concerned on July 15 and review the situation. Pillai said, “There is no need to enforce power restrictions in the state at present. We will conduct a review on July 15 and will study the situation and decide on it later.” 

Presently, there is water availability in dams to produce 432 million units of power and with the IMD forecast of heavy rain by next week, there are possibilities of production of power thus reducing the chances of power cut and load shedding. The state is receiving 64 million units of power from central generating stations and private power companies. Except two of these power generating companies, the rest are coal-based and power restriction will be imposed only if some issue crops up.

‘New methods to prevent electrocution’
Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that they are in the process of devising foolproof methods to avoid instances of electrocution, on account of snapped electric wires, in the future. KSEB made the submission when suo motu proceedings initiated by the court in an incident in which two pedestrians were electrocuted when they accidentally stepped on a snapped power line, in Thiruvananthapuram, came up for hearing.  

Power tariff hike imminent
T’Puram: KSEB chairman N N Pillai has said that a power tariff hike is in the immediate offing. He said the board had given a request to the Electricity Regulatory Commission for an increase of 60 to 70 paise per unit of electricity.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSEB power cut Kerala
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp