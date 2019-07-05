No power restrictions in Kerala till July 15: KSEB

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There will not be any power restrictions in the state till July 15, said NN Pillai, chairman of KSEB. He was speaking to mediapersons after a review meeting on the water levels in dams and the necessity to implement load shedding and power cuts.

However, he said the board will again conduct a meeting of officials concerned on July 15 and review the situation. Pillai said, “There is no need to enforce power restrictions in the state at present. We will conduct a review on July 15 and will study the situation and decide on it later.”

Presently, there is water availability in dams to produce 432 million units of power and with the IMD forecast of heavy rain by next week, there are possibilities of production of power thus reducing the chances of power cut and load shedding. The state is receiving 64 million units of power from central generating stations and private power companies. Except two of these power generating companies, the rest are coal-based and power restriction will be imposed only if some issue crops up.

‘New methods to prevent electrocution’

Kochi: The Kerala State Electricity Board on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that they are in the process of devising foolproof methods to avoid instances of electrocution, on account of snapped electric wires, in the future. KSEB made the submission when suo motu proceedings initiated by the court in an incident in which two pedestrians were electrocuted when they accidentally stepped on a snapped power line, in Thiruvananthapuram, came up for hearing.

Power tariff hike imminent

T’Puram: KSEB chairman N N Pillai has said that a power tariff hike is in the immediate offing. He said the board had given a request to the Electricity Regulatory Commission for an increase of 60 to 70 paise per unit of electricity.