Home States Kerala

Sabarimala Karma Samithi optimistic of favourable SC verdict

The Sabarimala Karma Samithi has expressed hope that the Supreme Court order would be a favourable one, protecting the sentiments of crores of pilgrims.

Published: 05th July 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Sabarimala Karma Samithi has expressed hope that the Supreme Court order would be a favourable one, protecting the sentiments of crores of pilgrims. Addressing media persons at Pandalam, after a high-level meeting of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Thursday, samithi president Swami Chidanandapuri and general convener S J R Kumar said if the court order would be against the sentiments of devotees, the Centre would come out with a legislation for the protection of the ongoing practices of Sabarimala temple. 

Rejecting all the allegations and misinformation campaign against the Law Minister’s announcement, they said the Central Government stance on Sabarimala was the same. As the case was before the Supreme Court, coming out with an ordinance or law was not a tenable course, they said. Reiterating its commitment to protect the traditions of Sabarimala temple, the samithi will launch a massive awareness campaign not only in the state but also across all south Indian states in September, samithi leaders said.

The details of the ratha yathra will be announced after detailed discussions with the state units of the samithi, the Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam and guruswamis of the respective states, they said.
On the private bill on Sabarimala, samithi leaders said it was not  inclusive and would not serve the purpose of protecting the interests of devotees in the larger perspective.

