School principal suspended for tampering with records, fraud 

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Public Education Department has suspended D Hemalatha, principal of Government Higher Secondary School, Kottathara, Agali, on Thursday. She was suspended on the basis of a Vigilance report which stated she had tampered with records and indulged in financial malpractice. According to the main findings of the Vigilance inquiry, the principal collected Rs 10 lakh from pupils, including those belonging to Scheduled Tribes, under various heads such as PTA fund, school development fund, terminal examination fee and cost of identity tags from June to October 2017.

The school had also collected funds from tribal students who were members of the Mahila Samakhya Yojana. A sum of Rs 9,569 was collected by the headmistress and principal in this manner. The audit department of the District Education Department found that it was without the knowledge of the PTA that receipt books for PTA fund and school development fund were printed. Moreover, the bill for the number of receipt books printed was also not available.

Entries for PTA and school development fund collection were made only till December 23, 2016. It was not tallied with the bank account statement.The Vigilance report pointed out that under the current rules, the PTA fund could be collected only from the parents. But in this school, it was collected from students.

The rule states that funds cannot be collected forcibly from tribal students. The proceeds of the fund should be jointly kept in the accounts of the principal as well as PTA president. But in this school, the amount was kept in the principal’s account.

The report also found that the PTA president had spent Rs 2,62,003 of the funds in an illegal manner. The principal supported all these actions and therefore she had committed dereliction of duty.The secretary of public education (higher secondary) section A Shajahan has said it has been found the government funds have been misused and the principal had supported it. Moreover, the PTA fund has been deposited in a private account and therefore was liable for action under section 15 of the Kerala civil service rules 1960. In this regard, principal Hemalatha should be suspended from service.

