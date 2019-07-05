Home States Kerala

Kerala govt under pressure to enforce SC order in church case

The Supreme Court, in its order, had clearly stated that there cannot be any violation of the order by anyone concerned. 

Published: 05th July 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has once again said the government would try to implement the Supreme Court verdict in the Orthodox-Jacobite Church case through consensus, the Orthodox section has openly rejected any consensus formula saying it will not have any talks with Jacobites. Catholicos Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II, Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, asked if the authorities could not implement the apex court verdict, why there is a government.

“Again the SC has ordered to implement its verdict of 2017, but it is very unfortunate that the state government is not implementing it. We do not stand in the way of the faithful as churches belong to them. We are asking what is rightfully ours,” Baselios Mar Thoma Paulose II said at a press conference held in Kottayam.

The Supreme Court, in its order, had clearly stated that there cannot be any violation of the order by anyone concerned. “Even the state government cannot act contrary to the judgement and the observations made by this court and has the duty to ensure that the judgement of this court is implemented forthwith,” it said.  

“The state and all parties shall abide by the judgement passed by this court in totality and cannot solve the matter in any manner different than the judgement passed by this court,” the order said. Malankara Jacobite Syrian Christian Church official spokesperson Kuriakose Mar Theophilose said the three-member bench headed by Justice Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud had ordered in May for peace talks with the other faction and reach a consensus in the dispute. 

“The Cabinet sub-committee was formed based on the ruling of the three-member bench headed by Justice Chandrachud. It is also a ruling of the SC, then how can that be ignored?” said Mar Theophilose.
Meanwhile, the Jacobite Syrian Church will convene a meeting of its working committee and Synod on Monday to decide on the further course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Orthodox-Jacobite Church
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp