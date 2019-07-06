Binoy Kodiyeri lands in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after the Mumbai sessions court granted him anticipatory bail, Binoy Kodiyeri, who is accused in a rape case, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram late on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, Binoy said he would fight the allegations legally while he conveniently evaded questions.

“I will fight against the accusations legally,” Binoy told reporters at the airport. Binoy, who was accused of sexually exploiting a woman, was granted bail on Wednesday under stringent conditions.

Justice M H Shaikh had directed the 37-year-old son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and a surety of the same amount.